IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi is a prince and calling him a chief may just earn you his wrath. Just ask President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa invited Buthelezi’s ire when he allegedly referred to Buthelezi as “chief” during a news bulletin about a meeting he held with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and the IFP leader.

But what seems to have exacerbated the matter‚ according to the IFP‚ is that their efforts to communicate their disapproval have simply been ignored by the Office of the President.

In a statement‚ the party said it raised the matter with Ramaphosa’s office in a letter sent via email.

“The IFP expresses its disappointment and great displeasure regarding the disrespect and mistreatment received from the Office of the President‚ Cyril Ramaphosa. It’s been weeks since the IFP wrote a letter to His Excellency‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ expressing its disappointment with the manner in which the president referred to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as ‘chief’.