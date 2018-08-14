Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he wants to see people who colluded with the State Attorney to defraud the state through fraudulent legal claims in jail.

“I want people arrested. There are lawyers‚ private lawyers in the Eastern Cape that need to be arrested. Why is it taking so long? We need to break these cartels and networks‚” Motsoaledi said at a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday.

As a result‚ police minister Bheki Cele said he instructed the head of the Hawks‚ Advocate Godfrey Lebeya‚ on Tuesday‚ to pursue criminal charges against some of those implicated in collusion with the State Attorney's office.

“There are matters where the police has to act... and the SIU (Special Investigations Unit) will continue its work‚” he said.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that state attorneys who collude with unscrupulous lawyers have cost taxpayers more than R80-billion by unlawfully settling cases and losing cases by the state.

The department of health is the worst affected‚ followed by the department of police and‚ thirdly‚ correctional services.

The weekend report further noted that the Eastern Cape was the most affected with 80% of claims against the health department‚ in one region‚ are represented by only five lawyers.

Further‚ it emerged that cases were being dropped after the SIU descended upon one legal firm.