Baroka FC have an advantage of being fresh from not having played in the MTN8 quarterfinals‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Giovanni Solinas has pointed out ahead of Tuesday night’s Absa Premiershsip clash between the teams.

Chiefs have the further disadvantage of having travelled to Polokwane for the game at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

There they will find a Baroka who will have had six days to refresh and train in their home environment for their game against Chiefs from last Wednesday’s 2-1 league win against Cape Town City at the same venue.

Amakhosi have had to regenerate‚ and train for Baroka‚ in two days from Saturday’s 3-0 MTN8 win against Free State Stars at FNB Stadium.

“In this league there are no easy games. Every game is a battle‚ every game is difficult and a tough game‚” Solinas said.

“There are no easy opponents. It is not possible to underestimate an opponent.

“Baroka are a good team. The last game they won 2-1 against Cape Town City‚ and City are a strong team.

“So it will be a tough game. Also they have a big advantage‚ because this weekend they did not play. So they will be fresh. It’s a big advantage.

“Also we travel‚ there is no time for recovery. So I have two days to check my players and make my decision.

“Because maybe we will need a little bit of rotation‚ to refresh the team a bit.”

Joseph Molangoane is out for four to six months with his broken leg sustained against Stars.

Virgil Vries‚ who did duty in goal deputising for Itumeleng Khune‚ has joined Teenage Hadebe and George Maluleka on Chiefs’ injury list.

Khune‚ who was given leave with girlfriend Sbahle Mpisane in hospital from a car crash‚ is back and expected to take the gloves.