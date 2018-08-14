Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Giovanni Solinas wary of 'fresh' Baroka FC

14 August 2018 - 12:34 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs Italian coach Giovanni Solinas reacts on the touchline during an Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versveld Stadium, Pretoria on August 4 2018.
Kaizer Chiefs Italian coach Giovanni Solinas reacts on the touchline during an Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versveld Stadium, Pretoria on August 4 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Baroka FC have an advantage of being fresh from not having played in the MTN8 quarterfinals‚ Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Giovanni Solinas has pointed out ahead of Tuesday night’s Absa Premiershsip clash between the teams.

Chiefs have the further disadvantage of having travelled to Polokwane for the game at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

There they will find a Baroka who will have had six days to refresh and train in their home environment for their game against Chiefs from last Wednesday’s 2-1 league win against Cape Town City at the same venue.

Amakhosi have had to regenerate‚ and train for Baroka‚ in two days from Saturday’s 3-0 MTN8 win against Free State Stars at FNB Stadium.

“In this league there are no easy games. Every game is a battle‚ every game is difficult and a tough game‚” Solinas said.

“There are no easy opponents. It is not possible to underestimate an opponent.

“Baroka are a good team. The last game they won 2-1 against Cape Town City‚ and City are a strong team.

“So it will be a tough game. Also they have a big advantage‚ because this weekend they did not play. So they will be fresh. It’s a big advantage.

“Also we travel‚ there is no time for recovery. So I have two days to check my players and make my decision.

“Because maybe we will need a little bit of rotation‚ to refresh the team a bit.”

Joseph Molangoane is out for four to six months with his broken leg sustained against Stars.

Virgil Vries‚ who did duty in goal deputising for Itumeleng Khune‚ has joined Teenage Hadebe and George Maluleka on Chiefs’ injury list.

Khune‚ who was given leave with girlfriend Sbahle Mpisane in hospital from a car crash‚ is back and expected to take the gloves.

READ MORE:

The Mother City's four National First Division sides move into Cape Town Stadium

The four National First Division clubs in the Cape Town area will use the Cape Town Stadium while what the city hopes will become its premier ...
Sport
1 day ago

MTN8 draw pits Kaizer Chiefs against title holders SuperSport United

Kaizer Chiefs will face Supersport United in the semifinals of the MTN8 later this month after the season-opening competition's draw pitted the two ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. African athletics team features 20 SA stars Sport
  2. Sredojevic searches for 'proper medicine' ahead of Pirates clash against Wits Soccer
  3. Players need more protection from the referees‚ says Benni McCarthy Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has big plans for star Siphelele Ntshangase Soccer
  5. Elton Jantjies and Lionel Mapoe extend their stay in the Lions’ den Rugby

Latest Videos

Sharing is caring: Meet Malcolm X, the man behind hundreds of good deeds in SA
Man crashes small plane into own house after fight with wife

Related articles

  1. No top of the range car for Usain Bolt, says his new soccer club Soccer
  2. Maritzburg United excited after finally signing Yannick Zakri Soccer
  3. It's business as usual for SuperSport United's new coach Kaitano Tembo Soccer
  4. Cupido fires Cape Town City into the MTN8 semifinals Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mosimane warns PSL rivals they haven't seen best of Gaston Sirino Soccer
  6. 'Khama Billiat is the best player in SA‚' says Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni ... Soccer
  7. Itumeleng Khune returns from leave to give Kaizer Chiefs a boost Soccer
  8. Tricky winger Sifiso Myeni out in the cold at Wits Soccer
X