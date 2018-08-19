The DA will fight against the adoption of a bill by Parliament aimed at nationalising the Reserve Bank‚ saying it opposes any threat to the central bank’s independence.

The South African Reserve Bank Amendment Bill‚ introduced in Parliament on Thursday by EFF leader Julius Malema‚ proposes that the state be made the sole shareholder of shares in the bank.

The DA said on Sunday there could be no meaningful public interest motive in nationalising the Reserve Bank‚ only the furtherance of private political interests.

“The nationalising of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is a hostile move in a long game of EFF political manoeuvres to influence the mandate and operations of the Reserve Bank and ultimately South Africa’s banking system as a whole.

“This is also an electoral game for the EFF. Whether or not the Bill is passed‚ the EFF hopes to dominate the ANC’s radical agenda‚ and position itself as the authentic party of the left‚” said Gwen Ngwenya‚ a DA member of the parliamentary finance committee.