ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has downplayed calls for the disbandment of the North West provincial leadership‚ labeling them “side issues”.

Magashule‚ who is part of the ANC's top leadership that is visiting the beleaguered province‚ attributed the calls for disbandment of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) to the fact that the party had opened its meetings to include ordinary members of the party.

Initially‚ only branch and regional leaders were scheduled to meet with the party's top guns. “Side issues will always be raised; but we are happy that across the regions‚ our organisation is there [although] it’s faced with certain challenges‚” said Magashule.

He was addressing journalists on Monday afternoon on the sidelines of the ANC's National Working Committee meeting with the North West's PEC.

The National Working Committee (NWC)‚ including the ANC's top six leaders‚ were on a two-day visit to the North West‚ which started on Sunday and included meetings with branch and regional structures to discuss the political tension within the party's structures.