In order to avoid populism land reform needs to happen quickly and at scale.

This is according to Professor Ben Cousins‚ from the Institute for Poverty‚ Rural Development and Agrarian Studies (Plaas) at the University of the Western Cape.

The government should allow for a massive expansion of small holders so that 1.2-million people can have jobs‚ he said.

Cousins was a speaker at the AgriSA and Landbou Weekblad summit on land reform held at Bela Bela on Thursday and Friday. More than 500 people attended.

Cousins said an increase in small holding could allow people to earn a minimum wage of around R3‚500 a month. But he warned even if successful‚ it would not change much if unemployment remained so high.

South African unemployment is above 27%‚ which including people who have given up looking for work rises to almost 40%.