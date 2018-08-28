Julius Malema threatens to 'release the files' on new MultiChoice channel

MultiChoice is on Tuesday expected to reveal the successful bidder that will replace former Gupta-linked news channel Afro Worldview.

The closure of Afro Worldview has triggered a storm of criticism. Critics have blasted MultiChoice for leaving more than 300 staff jobless and shutting down an alternative voice in the media industry.

MultiChoice opened bidding for the new channel earlier this year after a growing storm surrounding the Gupta family. The media giant said it had received more than 60 proposals‚ which were whittled down to a shortlist.

EFF leader Julius Malema suggested in a tweet on Monday night that he had the inside scoop.