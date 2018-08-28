City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga said on Tuesday that he was taken by surprise by the moves by the EFF to remove him as the capital city’s first citizen.

Msimanga faces the very real prospect of being removed as mayor after both the ANC and the EFF filed motions of no confidence in him last week.

This comes after he asked council for the suspension of city manager Moeketsi Mosola over a questionable R12-billion consultancy tender he signed with consultants GlandAfrica.

Addressing the media on Tuesday‚ Msimanga said he had a good working relationship with the EFF‚ which was instrumental in voting his coalition government into power.

“It came by surprise that when this particular matter came up‚ then it was a big concern‚” he said.