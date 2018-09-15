DA postpones announcement on its premier candidate for Western Cape

The Democratic Alliance has postponed the announcement of its candidate for premier for the Western Cape until next week.

The party said on Saturday that this was so that the announcement could be combined with the announcement of the successful candidate for the position of mayor of the City of Cape Town.

“Further details will be communicated in due course.”

The party was due to have announced its premier candidate on Sunday.

Incumbent City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille announced last month that she would resign with effect from the end of October. This followed a series of court battles‚ public feuds and failed motions of no confidence in her.

In return‚ the DA agreed to drop disciplinary charges against her.