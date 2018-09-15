Politics

DA postpones announcement on its premier candidate for Western Cape

15 September 2018 - 14:01 By Timeslive
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

The Democratic Alliance has postponed the announcement of its candidate for premier for the Western Cape until next week.

The party said on Saturday that this was so that the announcement could be combined with the announcement of the successful candidate for the position of mayor of the City of Cape Town.

“Further details will be communicated in due course.”

The party was due to have announced its premier candidate on Sunday.

Incumbent City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille announced last month that she would resign with effect from the end of October. This followed a series of court battles‚ public feuds and failed motions of no confidence in her.

In return‚ the DA agreed to drop disciplinary charges against her.

READ MORE

Jacques Smalle is DA’s premier candidate for Limpopo

Jacques Smalle has been announced as the Democratic Alliance’s candidate for premier of Limpopo in the 2019 elections.
Politics
1 hour ago

ANC's bad policies need to be scrapped to grow economy: Maimane

The ANC's "economic mismanagement and bad policy" are to blame for South Africa’s economic woes‚ according to the DA.
Politics
5 days ago

Former Cope MP Nqaba Bhanga is DA’s pick as Eastern Cape premier candidate

Former Cope MP Nqaba Bhanga is the Democratic Alliance’s candidate for premier of the Eastern Cape for the 2019 elections‚ party leader Mmusi Maimane ...
Politics
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Magashule accused of interfering in ANC's key Western Cape region Politics
  2. DA postpones announcement on its premier candidate for Western Cape Politics
  3. Jacques Smalle is DA’s premier candidate for Limpopo Politics
  4. Parliamentary official commits suicide at work South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa tells diplomats land reform will be 'orderly' Politics

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X