Politics

DA to question Ramaphosa's R370bn Chinese 'gift' to SA

16 September 2018 - 13:36 By Timeslive
The DA says it will submit parliamentary questions to the Presidency to establish the full details of the “gift” of R370bn President Ramaphosa has negotiated with China.
Cyril Ramaphosa The DA says it will submit parliamentary questions to the Presidency to establish the full details of the “gift” of R370bn President Ramaphosa has negotiated with China.
Image: Gallo Images

The DA says it will submit parliamentary questions to the Presidency as well as Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to establish the full details of the terms and conditions attached to a “gift” of R370bn that President Ramaphosa has apparently “negotiated” with China.

DA shadow deputy minister of finance Alf Lees said on Sunday that recent media reports indicated that the Chinese government had promised this multi-billion rand “gift” to SA as some sort of stimulus package.

“It would be naive in the extreme to think that this ‘gift’ from the Chinese comes with no strings attached.

“The Chinese have a history of getting more than their pound of flesh is worth out of African and other countries that they make funds available to‚” Lees said.

He said the Chinese modus operandi was clearly to initially offer good terms‚ knowing that more money would be asked for and then‚ as more money was requested‚ the terms and conditions would become more and more onerous until the borrowing country found itself in a debt trap.

“Once it cannot pay China what is due‚ the debt-ridden country is forced to give up assets and sovereignty that were included as the terms and conditions got more and more strenuous‚” Lees charged‚ adding that Ramaphosa was “desperate for the $100bn in foreign investment funding that he promised to SA”.

Ramaphosa confident about economy‚ set to announce economic stimulus package

President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident that his economic plans will pull the country out of its first recession in nine years.
Politics
10 days ago

No to African 'vanity projects' - China

Chinese funds are not for "vanity projects" in Africa but are to build infrastructure that can remove development bottlenecks, Chinese president Xi ...
News
13 days ago

Ramaphosa strikes deals in China to bring jobs‚ factories to Musina-Makhado corridor

The government and the Bank of China have entered into a trade agreement that will see the Chinese making investments to the tune of $1.1-billion ...
Politics
13 days ago

Most read

  1. DA to question Ramaphosa's R370bn Chinese 'gift' to SA Politics
  2. Life Esidimeni: DA mulls options to force Qedani Mahlangu to pay a share of ... Politics
  3. Michael Masutha: Prison department 'nerve centre' will soon be safe for staff Politics
  4. IFP official killed in ambush Politics
  5. SABC board reminds Ace Magashule who’s boss at the public broadcaster Politics

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X