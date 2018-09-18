Politics

DA to decide on Maimane succeeding Zillie in Western Cape

18 September 2018 - 07:52 By Claudi Mailovich
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo
Image: Sunday Times / Waldo Swiegers

The DA federal executive committee will decide on Tuesday whether to nominate party leader Mmusi Maimane to succeed Helen Zille as Western Cape premier.

Capetonians may also learn on Tuesday who their metro’s next mayor will be.

Maimane took most by surprise last weekend‚ after his name was added to the race at the eleventh hour for the plum job in the province.

The DA then postponed the announcement of its Western Cape premier candidate for the 2019 general election.

Maimane was named in April as DA presidential candidate at its federal congress in Tshwane and did not say then that he had set his sights on the premiership in any of the strategic provinces‚ such as the Western Cape‚ Gauteng and the Northern Cape.

The DA’s federal executive meeting is expected to wind up just after midday on Tuesday‚ followed by an announcement.

- Business Day 

