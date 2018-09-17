President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a swipe at ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule over rumours of his involvement in meetings to plot the president’s removal.

Without mentioning him by name‚ Ramaphosa took aim at Magashule during his address at the Cosatu national conference in Johannesburg on Monday‚ saying such actions were counter-revolutionary.

He made the remarks while Magashule was sitting in the front row together with other ANC leaders.

This comes after a Sunday Times report that Magashule was part of meetings with former president Jacob Zuma‚ former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and ANCWL secretary Matuba Meokgo‚ among others.

“We should not spend time on counter-revolutionary machinations of weakening this African National Congress where either in dark corners or whoever‚ we come up with machinations of weakening the African National Congress‚” said Ramaphosa.