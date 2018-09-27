Politics

LISTEN | 'It was all about Athol Trollip' - secret recording reveals why it fell apart in NMB

Patriotic Alliance leader accuses Democratic Alliance of showing no regard for coalition partners

27 September 2018 - 11:35 By Siyamtanda Capa And Naziziphiwo Buso Capas
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi‚ party leader Mmusi Maimane and ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip at a press conference on August 28, 2018 in Cape Town.
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi‚ party leader Mmusi Maimane and ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip at a press conference on August 28, 2018 in Cape Town.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

A secret recording made hours before the Patriotic Alliance (PA) pulled out of its alliance with the DA in Nelson Mandela Bay reveals how PA leader Marlon Daniels accused the party of being centred around Athol Trollip‚ with no regard for any of the other coalition partners.

Daniels lambasted the DA for running a “Save Athol Trollip” campaign when all councillors and coalition partners – ACDP‚ Cope and PA – had felt the sting of being ousted from government.

Addressing the councillors of the DA‚ Cope and ACDP at the Gelvandale stadium on Wednesday last week‚ Daniels gave them a dressing-down‚ ultimately explaining why he was pulling out of the agreement.

“When this impasse came‚ when you guys sold out‚ you started running campaigns all over‚ standing on corners hooting‚ blowing‚ doing what you’re doing to save Athol Trollip‚” he said.

“I have never heard anyone saying ‘Save Jonathan Lawack’‚ ‘Save Werner Senekal’‚ ‘Save all the MMCs’ respectively including the ACDP‚ [Siyasanga] Sijadu (Cope) and Daniels.

“You cannot run a party centred around one individual‚ especially not in a coalition. You can’t do that.

“[At] the public meetings in Chatty and other areas you were saying ‘save the mayor’. Were the others not feeling the knock?"

In the scathing audio clip‚ Daniels says he is tired of the other coalition members complaining “in corridors” and not having the guts to say how they feel in public.

Read the full story on HeraldLIVE

MORE

WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay council chaos as groups clash over 'new' councillor

A Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting degenerated into chaos on Tuesday morning after attempts by security to eject Lutho Sokudela‚ a recently sworn ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mongameli Bobani stays on as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

The Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday dismissed an application by the DA and its coalition partners challenging a council decision that led to ...
Politics
7 days ago

DA in NMB returns to opposition benches

“We won. We won. We won‚” Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani shouted out in jubilation after a court victory against opposition parties on ...
Politics
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'It was all about Athol Trollip' - secret recording reveals why it ... Politics
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa must 'come clean' at state capture inquiry: Mmusi Maimane Politics
  3. ANC website shut down: provider claims party owes R32.5m Politics
  4. MPs tell SAPS: Make security tighter‚ but don't militarise parliament! Politics
  5. Mbeki went ‘overboard’ by criticising Zuma: KZN ANC Politics

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X