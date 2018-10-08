“The reality is that [Nene] was friends of the Gupta criminal syndicate‚ visited them often‚ discussed sensitive state businesses with them‚ and therefore one of the enablers of state capture and corruption. The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS)‚ which is supposed to be a statement to build confidence amongst all important economic role players‚ cannot‚ and should not‚ be delivered by a minister who was part of the Gupta criminal syndicate.”

In his letter to Ramaphosa‚ Malema also alleged there was more to the allegations around Nene.

“We have it in good authority that the current public revelations about your minister of finance are not complete. There are various other sensitive developments around him that render him incapable of being a member of the Executive‚” Malema said.

“[Nene] has no integrity and will not only damage your Executive but will undermine South Africa’s prospects of getting out of the economic crises of negative growth and massive job losses…Our fundamental political and ideological differences should never be a basis of looking down on our constant prudent advice and guidance on areas of national interest.”

Nene's spokesperson‚ Jabulani Sikhakhane‚ was not available for comment at the time of publishing.

In a series of tweets‚ the red berets’ second-in-charge‚ Floyd Shivambu‚ accused Nene of being a liar.