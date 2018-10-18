AfriForum has called for swift justice for offenders who sexually abuse children.

“We view the sexual abuse of children of society as a cancer and it should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. We should send out a strong message we do not tolerate this kind of behaviour from anybody‚” AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said on Thursday.

Kriel was speaking at a media briefing in Centurion where AfriForum announced it was seeking a private prosecution of a prominent man in the financial sector who allegedly raped his three-year-old granddaughter.

Kriel referred to the “horrific” incident at the Dros restaurant in Pretoria‚ where a 20-year-old man was arrested for the rape of a 7-year-old girl last month. The man has appeared in court and the case has been postponed until November 1.

A crowdfunding initiative established to help pay for therapy for the Dros victim has so far raised just over R134‚500.