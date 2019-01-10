Durban, KZN to hit the jackpot as ANC descends for 'mother of all rallies'

"Most hotels, lodges and bed and breakfast establishments are fully booked, as about 100,000 people are expected to descend on the coastal city for what has been billed as the 'mother of all rallies', organised to celebrate the governing party’s 107th birthday, that would coincide with the launch of its manifesto for the forthcoming general elections," Zikalala said in a statement.

"We have received reports that our tourism industry has benefited handsomely as the rally organisers have in the past week been using accommodation establishments when they mobilised communities in different parts of the province to be part of the rally," he added.

Zikalala said earlier this month that the province attracted more than a million visitors over the festive season, generating around R2bn in tourism-related revenue.

"The hosting of the governing party’s rally in KwaZulu-Natal will definitely benefit the economy of our province as visitors from all parts of SA will spend a lot of money in shops and various eateries during the event," he said.