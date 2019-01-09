Politics

David Mabuza scolds warring ANC factions in 'dysfunctional' KZN region

09 January 2019 - 16:22 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
ANC Deputy President David Mabuza, ANC KZN Deputy Chair Mike Mabuyakhulu and NEC Member Naledi Pandor conducting door to door campaign at the Mpophomeni Township, Howick in the Moses Mabhida Region on January 9 2019
Image: Via Twitter/@MYANC

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has read the riot act to warring factions in the Moses Mabhida region in KwaZulu-Natal, saying the party's top leaders demand that they get along.

The region, which includes the province's capital Pietermaritzburg, has been marred by infighting between two factions following the postponement of its conference to elect new leaders.

Mabuza said a regional conference was not a priority.

"What is important is how we help the ANC now. Unity is something we are demanding here (Moses Mabhida) because we will not solve the problems of our people if we are divided," he said.

The ANC is almost dysfunctional in Moses Mabhida. A group of President Jacob Zuma supporters has boycotted all official programmes organised by the interim regional task team — choosing to hold parallel gatherings. This has paralysed the ANC campaign in the party's second-biggest region in terms of membership.

ANC manifesto will respond to pleas for jobs, says Paul Mashatile

The ANC manifesto will provide solution to solving unemployment, which the governing party has identified as the biggest problem facing ordinary ...
Politics
2 hours ago

The ANC shifted Tuesday's birthday celebrations from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, in a move that was seen as an attempt to avoid disruptions by the Zuma group.

Mabuza was criss-crossing the region, accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu, mobilising support for the party’s manifesto launch to be held on Saturday.

He urged local leaders to attend quickly to the needs of the community but also promised to respond to their service-delivery cries.

At Mpophomeni, outside Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, Mabuza met a  community which decried ANC leaders for visiting them only close to elections.

Mabuza in turn went on a charm offensive and told them the ANC belonged to them too.

"I hear you say we are only coming here because we want your votes, but this is your organisation. Why do you make it seem like the ANC is the organisation of those who lead it? It belongs to all of us. If we make mistakes, tell us our mistakes but the ANC will always be yours. There should never be a time when we are divided. We are all ANC," he said.

