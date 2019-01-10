'We'll train our teachers better, but there is no discrimination' - North West school

As scores of demonstrators turned up outside Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West on Thursday to protest against the alleged segregation of pupils based on race, the school issued a statement claiming there was no racism or discrimination.

"A photo taken in a classroom of Schweizer-Reneke Primary is not a reflection of the true character of the school," said the school's governing body in the statement.

The picture, which went viral on social media on Wednesday, showed four black Grade R pupils on their first day of school seated at a desk placed at one end of the classroom, while 18 white children had been placed at a separate, longer table in the middle of the room.