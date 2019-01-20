Politics

SA urges parties to respect confirmation of DRC president-elect

20 January 2019 - 17:53 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Felix Tshisekedi on being declared president-elect of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and has called on all parties there to respect the decision.

Tshisekedi was declared the winner of the DRC’s disputed presidential election by the country’s constitutional court, which rejected claims of fraud by the runner-up in the election, Martin Fayula.

“President Ramaphosa has called on all parties and all stakeholders in the DRC to respect the decision of the constitutional court and commit to continue with a journey of consolidating peace, uniting the people of Congo and creating a better life for all,” said presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

“Ramaphosa also congratulated the people of DRC for conducting peaceful elections and commended them for exercising great restraint and staying calm when waiting for the constitutional court to make a determination. And now that the highest court in the land has ruled, all the people of Congo and all stakeholders are urged to accept the outcome of the court and move on to consolidate democracy and preserve peace, stability and security of the country,” Diko said. 

Ramaphosa had also reiterated the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC in keeping with UN Charter, the AU Constitutive Act and the SADC Treaty.

“Further, the president emphasised the need for the full implementation of the peace, security and cooperation framework in the DRC and the Great Lakes Region.

“The president assured the president-elect and the people of the DRC of South Africa's continued commitment to support them in the journey to peace, stability, security and development,” Diko said.

