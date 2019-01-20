SA urges parties to respect confirmation of DRC president-elect

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Felix Tshisekedi on being declared president-elect of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and has called on all parties there to respect the decision.

Tshisekedi was declared the winner of the DRC’s disputed presidential election by the country’s constitutional court, which rejected claims of fraud by the runner-up in the election, Martin Fayula.

“President Ramaphosa has called on all parties and all stakeholders in the DRC to respect the decision of the constitutional court and commit to continue with a journey of consolidating peace, uniting the people of Congo and creating a better life for all,” said presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.