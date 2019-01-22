5 unbelievable quotes from Angelo Agrizzi's state capture testimony
Angelo Agrizzi's testimony at the Zondo Commission has raised many eyebrows as the former Bosasa COO revealed jaw-dropping allegations and implicated many government officials.
Here are five damning quotes from Agrizzi's testimony:
"If someone is involved in bribery and does a deal, they will get a monthly payment. Not a lump sum ... so that you will have a hold over that person. Their lifestyle will become accustomed to that amount."
Agrizzi made this comment in his testimony on January 16 after revealing that Bosasa allegedly spent R4-6m on a monthly basis to bribe government officials.
"The way we managed it, it would be difficult for an auditor or even a forensic auditor to pick it up."
Agrizzi alleged that the department of social development paid Bosasa R3.4m for software that barely cost them anything. Bosasa used about R1.8m towards the ANC's election campaign five years ago.
“He was able to get people to do things and get information to us... He would tell me who in which department it was for, or what transaction it was for. It was very broad-stroke. I often would request more detail and he would say no.”
Agrizzi alleged that Sesinyi Seopela, who was once a bodyguard of then ANC Youth League president Peter Mokoba, was the middle man between government departments and Bosasa.
He would allegedly provide intel for Bosasa and would pay government officials who helped Bosasa to secure contracts.
"My hands are pretty bruised from all the years of dropping money in the safe"
Agrizzi said this after video footage of stacks of money in cash vaults was revealed at the commission. Agrizzi alleged that the money was taken from the vault and would be placed in grey security bags and delivered to politicians.
"What is the order of chicken today?"
According to Agrizzi, this is what Bosasa employees would ask when referring to the amount of illegal money that needed to be ordered.
The money would be ordered, transported to Bosasa offices, stored in vaults and counted for delivery.