5 unbelievable quotes from Angelo Agrizzi's state capture testimony

“He was able to get people to do things and get information to us... He would tell me who in which department it was for, or what transaction it was for. It was very broad-stroke. I often would request more detail and he would say no.”



Agrizzi alleged that Sesinyi Seopela, who was once a bodyguard of then ANC Youth League president Peter Mokoba, was the middle man between government departments and Bosasa.

He would allegedly provide intel for Bosasa and would pay government officials who helped Bosasa to secure contracts.