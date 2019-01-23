'The billboard stays' - defiant DA leader Mmusi Maimane

Maimane said the billboard, unveiled last week in the Johannesburg city centre and which sparked a huge public outcry, was a reminder to South Africans about the Life Esidimeni tragedy and the Marikana massacre. But some family members of the victims have complained that they were not consulted about the billboard, which was torn apart a day later.

"At this point, the message must remain. The billboard is only a reminder to South Africans that Life Esidimeni took place, Marikana took place, children are dying in pit latrines. At which point has there ever been a politician who is held to account?"

He said the DA had taken up the fight on behalf of the people of Life Esidimeni because they wanted justice for the victims.

"Even today some of the family members have not been compensated for the loss of their loved ones. We will continue that fight because ultimately if this ANC government continues and no accountability is held, tomorrow it will further be family members and South Africans who are being killed by the same government."

Asked why the DA had decided to erect the billboard during an election year, as this was viewed by some as an insensitive way to campaign for votes, Maimane defended his party’s decision, saying the DA had fought for Life Esidimeni victims from the beginning.

"Don’t lose track of the fact that when we started the fight we asked the question: 'What is happening in Life Esidimeni?' We engaged many South Africans on the issue. And we proceeded going forward to say we will fight for them in parliament.

"This has been happening, it’s a historical matter. It’s not that the billboard suddenly is the beginning of this issue. The issue began when we asked the Gauteng government: 'Why are you allowing patients to live in places such as this one?'

"We have represented the people, we will continue to fight."