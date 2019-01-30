'Cancel contracts, boycott sports events,' says Panyaza Lesufi as Vodacom D-day looms

The "Please Call Me movement" and the ANC's Liliesleaf Farm branch have called on South Africans to cancel their Vodacom contracts and boycott sporting events sponsored by the company.

Activists demanding that "Please Call Me" inventor Nkosana Makate be paid for developing the product in November 2000 unveiled their plan of action against Vodacom on Wednesday.

ANC Gauteng deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, saying he was speaking in his personal capacity, called on all South Africans to boycott Vodacom if the stand-off is not resolved and Makate is not "appropriately compensated" by February 1.

"We are also calling on South Africans not to attend all Vodacom-sponsored activities, it can be sporting, racing, any activity that is supported or participants are sponsored by Vodacom.

"We are calling on our people to immediately terminate their contracts with Vodacom so that Vodacom can understand that they have angered society," he said.