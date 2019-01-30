Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Bosasa CFO who took 'cash vault' video testifies at state capture inquiry

Editor's Note: This livestream is due to begin at 10am

30 January 2019 - 08:39 By TimesLIVE

Former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder will continue testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, picking up where his ex-colleague Angelo Agrizzi left off.

Van Tonder took the stand for a short while on Tuesday afternoon, describing the deterioration of his relationship with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

Van Tonder’s 22-page affidavit is expected to detail how he, on behalf of the company, allegedly misrepresented the company’s finances during an investigation by the South African Revenue Services (Sars) in 2015.

He also briefly told the commission about how he took the now infamous video of Watson inside a walk-in vault on the company’s premises, packing money into security bags as bribes for government officials.

Man who took Bosasa 'cash vault' video to continue testimony

Former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries Van Tonder will continue at the state capture inquiry, picking up where his ex-colleague Angelo Agrizzi ...
News
2 hours ago

K-words and lies

Before his testimony drew to a close on Tuesday, Agrizzi’s credibility as a witness was questioned in the light of contradictory statements he made earlier in the week and on the basis of a voice recording in which he made racist slurs.

Agrizzi came under heavy questioning from evidence leader Paul Pretorius, who told him that the commission had received a submission from the Sunday Times that Agrizzi lied under oath on Monday when he said that the newspaper did not contact him for comment on a story about the intended sale of his assets.

The newspaper submitted e-mails between journalist Bongani Fuzile and Agrizzi on Friday last week in which Fuzile details a number of questions to Agrizzi. Agrizzi responded to the e-mail, asking for time to respond.

During his testimony Angelo Agrizzi dropped a number of bombshells, detailing how high-level government and ANC officials were involved in corrupt deals with Bosasa. Here is everything you need to know from his testimony.

MORE

LISTEN | 'I am a racist, I admit it, I am sorry' - Agrizzi

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has admitted that he is a racist, but denied that his evidence before the state capture inquiry is motivated ...
Politics
20 hours ago

State capture: Angelo Agrizzi admits to 'messing up' on allegation against Sunday Times

Angelo Agrizzi said he "messed up" a question before the state capture inquiry about being offered an opportunity to respond to questions by Sunday ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Zuma got R300k per month from Bosasa, says Agrizzi

Former president Jacob Zuma is alleged to have pocketed up to R300,000 per month from controversial government contractor Bosasa in exchange for ...
News
1 day ago

K-words and lies: Agrizzi’s testimony comes to dramatic end

Before his testimony drew to a close, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi’s credibility as a witness was questioned in the light of contradictory ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | More scathing testimony expected at NPA inquiry Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Former Bosasa CFO who took 'cash vault' video testifies at state ... Politics
  3. Mzansi responds after JZ claps back at Ramaphosa over 'nine years' shade Politics
  4. Zille puts brake on Ramaphosa in tablet saga – for now Politics
  5. Jacob Zuma hits back at Cyril Ramaphosa for 'nine wasted years' jibe Politics

Latest Videos

Agrizzi changes his story regarding Sunday Times comment
Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
X