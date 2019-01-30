WATCH LIVE | Former Bosasa CFO who took 'cash vault' video testifies at state capture inquiry
Editor's Note: This livestream is due to begin at 10am
Former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder will continue testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, picking up where his ex-colleague Angelo Agrizzi left off.
Van Tonder took the stand for a short while on Tuesday afternoon, describing the deterioration of his relationship with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.
Van Tonder’s 22-page affidavit is expected to detail how he, on behalf of the company, allegedly misrepresented the company’s finances during an investigation by the South African Revenue Services (Sars) in 2015.
He also briefly told the commission about how he took the now infamous video of Watson inside a walk-in vault on the company’s premises, packing money into security bags as bribes for government officials.
K-words and lies
Before his testimony drew to a close on Tuesday, Agrizzi’s credibility as a witness was questioned in the light of contradictory statements he made earlier in the week and on the basis of a voice recording in which he made racist slurs.
Agrizzi came under heavy questioning from evidence leader Paul Pretorius, who told him that the commission had received a submission from the Sunday Times that Agrizzi lied under oath on Monday when he said that the newspaper did not contact him for comment on a story about the intended sale of his assets.
The newspaper submitted e-mails between journalist Bongani Fuzile and Agrizzi on Friday last week in which Fuzile details a number of questions to Agrizzi. Agrizzi responded to the e-mail, asking for time to respond.
