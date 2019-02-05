Politics

Van Damme launches scathing clap back to Manyi's invite

05 February 2019 - 10:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Get out the way: Phumzile van Damme is not about that ATM life.
Get out the way: Phumzile van Damme is not about that ATM life.
Image: SUPPLIED

Former ANC member and leader of the newly formed African Transformation Movement party Mzwanele Manyi got a taste of the fierceness that is Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme.

Manyi took to Twitter to commend Van Damme for speaking up against Helen Zille's call for a tax revolt. 

And then sommer invited her to join his party.

Van Damme was obvs not in the mood.

Ouch!

Van Damme started Monday off by taking shots at Zille for her tax revolt idea. Van Damme chastised Zille for not talking about the idea with her party before she decided to announce it on social media.

Helen Zille wants a tax revolt, but not everyone is convinced

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille received much criticism on Twitter after threatening to organise a tax revolt if those implicated are not prosecuted ...
Politics
8 days ago

Twitter urges Maimane to 'deal with Zille' after opposing her #TaxRevolt

DA leader Mmusi Maimane took to Twitter to say he does not support the tax revolt proposed by former leader Helen Zille - drawing strong criticism in ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Editor tells of threatening phone calls after publishing Bosasa stories Politics
  2. Van Damme launches scathing clap back to Manyi's invite Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | Brace for bombshells: new witnesses take stand at state capture ... Politics
  4. WATCH LIVE | NPA inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi's fitness to hold office continues Politics
  5. You were part of those 'nine wasted years', IFP tells Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X