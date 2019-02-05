Van Damme launches scathing clap back to Manyi's invite
05 February 2019 - 10:25
Former ANC member and leader of the newly formed African Transformation Movement party Mzwanele Manyi got a taste of the fierceness that is Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme.
Manyi took to Twitter to commend Van Damme for speaking up against Helen Zille's call for a tax revolt.
And then sommer invited her to join his party.
Van Damme was obvs not in the mood.
You’d have to drive over me with a monster truck. Not once, probably three times at the very least. https://t.co/cqF4cOE2uy— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) February 4, 2019
Ouch!
Van Damme started Monday off by taking shots at Zille for her tax revolt idea. Van Damme chastised Zille for not talking about the idea with her party before she decided to announce it on social media.