Van Damme launches scathing clap back to Manyi's invite

Former ANC member and leader of the newly formed African Transformation Movement party Mzwanele Manyi got a taste of the fierceness that is Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme.

Manyi took to Twitter to commend Van Damme for speaking up against Helen Zille's call for a tax revolt.

And then sommer invited her to join his party.

Van Damme was obvs not in the mood.