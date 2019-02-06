MPs to summon private security firms over DUT student's death

The use of force to control protesting students must stop, education committee chair Connie September said on Wednesday.

MPs in the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education and training condemned the death of a student at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Tuesday. The student died in hospital. It is unclear how he was shot, as he was in the middle of clashes between rival groups of students and with private security.

Sending condolences to family and students who witnessed the shooting, September said in a statement that it was a tragedy to lose a student in this way.

"The committee calls for a thorough investigation into the cause of the death of the student, especially the use of live ammunition and who gave the order to shoot," she said.

"The private security regulatory body should also investigate improved methods of controlling students when they protest on campuses."