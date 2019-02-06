Politics

MPs to summon private security firms over DUT student's death

06 February 2019 - 11:39 By TimesLIVE
Police say they do not know where the fatal shot that killed a Durban University of Technology student on Tuesday came from.
Police say they do not know where the fatal shot that killed a Durban University of Technology student on Tuesday came from.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The use of force to control protesting students must stop, education committee chair Connie September said on Wednesday.

MPs in the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education and training condemned the death of a student at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Tuesday. The student died in hospital. It is unclear how he was shot, as he was in the middle of clashes between rival groups of students and with private security.

Sending condolences to family and students who witnessed the shooting, September said in a statement that it was a tragedy to lose a student in this way.

"The committee calls for a thorough investigation into the cause of the death of the student, especially the use of live ammunition and who gave the order to shoot," she said.

"The private security regulatory body should also investigate improved methods of controlling students when they protest on campuses."

DUT hired hitmen to kill students, says EFF Student Command

The EFF Student Command (EFFSC) has accused the Durban University of Technology of being behind the killing of a student who died after being shot ...
News
2 hours ago

The education committee will confer with the portfolio committee on police to investigate security companies' capacity to control crowds and to determine if these companies overstep their mandate in relation to the powers and responsibilities of the police.

September said the committee will ask private security companies to appear before parliament to account for their actions.

The committee also called on university councils, the department of higher education and training and all student bodies to seek solutions in a manner that will allow for peaceful protests.

"University campuses cannot become war zones in this new democracy and the committee welcomes initiatives to engage students to find solutions," September said.

"Institutions must do what they can in the present to ensure a smoother registration and new year."

'We don't know where the shot came from' - police speak after DUT student death

Police said on Tuesday they were unsure whether the Durban student shot during a protest had in fact been killed by a security guard.
News
16 hours ago

'Is this your government?' Outrage as DUT student shot and killed amid protest action

Ourage as DUT student is shot and killed during protest action at the university
News
3 hours ago

EFF protesters attack ANC-aligned students with sticks at DUT

ANC-aligned South African Student Congress (Sasco) students were involved in a scuffle with EFF Student Command (EFFSC) students during a protest at ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Gavin Watson, in his BMW: 'Let them rant and rave as much as they want' Politics
  2. Fired Supra Mahumapelo wins legal bid to return as North West ANC chair Politics
  3. MPs to summon private security firms over DUT student's death Politics
  4. President Ramaphosa delivers major policy speech before election Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | NPA inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi's fitness to hold office resumes Politics

Latest Videos

Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils
Wits university students clash with campus security – What we know so far
X