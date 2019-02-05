'We don't know where the shot came from' - police speak after DUT student death

"We are monitoring the campus as well as certain student residences around Durban," said Sewpersad.

Various police forces, including SAPS, were reportedly meeting at a nearby police station to discuss the situation.

According to a police source with knowledge of the incident, students stormed one of the halls at the institution before security guards tried to stop them.

A fight broke out, the source said, and students started throwing bricks. It was during this exchange that the student was hit.

Another police source said that a woman had called for help during the scuffle, and the security guard had intervened to help her.

Meanwhile, the Congress of the People has called on government to take responsibility for the death of the student.

"Cope blames government for the death of the DUT student who was shot and killed following a protest outside the Durban campus," said the organisation's Dennis Bloem.

He said they were concerned by the manner in which security officials have dealt with protesting students.

"We don't think there was a need for the security to use live bullets. It's reported that the DUT students who gathered on the road weren't armed.

"We do not promote protests at our institutions but we say there's no need to shoot and kill students. All the DTU students needed was government to attend to their issues," he added.