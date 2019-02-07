Hats off to a scorching SONA 2019

Sunblock and a hat would be useful accessories for politicians taking to the red carpet for the State of the Nation Address (SONA). A scorching 37°C was forecast for Cape Town on Thursday.

The South African Weather Service warned in a special advisory of heatwave conditions, with persistently high temperatures over the Cape Metropole, the Overberg District and parts of the Northern Cape.

And to complicate matters for fashionistas, a moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly wind in the morning was expected to become “strong and gusty” at times in the afternoon.

ANC MP Jeff Radebe’s wife, Bridgette, looked regal in a monotone print gown and hat on the red carpet at SONA in 2018. Bheki Cele also donned a hat for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden SONA address.