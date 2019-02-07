Politics

Hats off to a scorching SONA 2019

07 February 2019 - 08:06 By TimesLIVE
Nomvula Mokonyane on the red carpet ahead of SONA 2018 in Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

Sunblock and a hat would be useful accessories for politicians taking to the red carpet for the State of the Nation Address (SONA). A scorching 37°C was forecast for Cape Town on Thursday.

The South African Weather Service warned in a special advisory of heatwave conditions, with persistently high temperatures over the Cape Metropole, the Overberg District and parts of the Northern Cape.

And to complicate matters for fashionistas, a moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly wind in the morning was expected to become “strong and gusty” at times in the afternoon.

ANC MP Jeff Radebe’s wife, Bridgette, looked regal in a monotone print gown and hat on the red carpet at SONA in 2018. Bheki Cele also donned a hat for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden SONA address.

“Extremely hot conditions are expected over the West Coast District of the Western Cape, including the interior of the Namakwa district, Cape Winelands and Central Karoo,” said the weather advisory issued early on Thursday.

Vredendal, north of Cape Town, was expected to hit 41°C and Worcester 42°C.

Johannesburg will reach a maximum of 27°C with thundershowers, Pretoria 28°C, Durban 27°C and Port Elizabeth 25°C on Thursday.

