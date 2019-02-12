Nomvula Mokonyane must go, Malema tells Ramaphosa

He said while he had nothing personal against energy minister Jeff Radebe, he should be removed from cabinet.

"He has stayed for too long. From 1994 … Anyone who was there from Mandela's era must be put aside and let the young blood come in … people with energy," Malema said.

He further took a jab at higher education minister Naledi Pandor, saying she was not responding to protests at universities across the country.

As part of his fiery attack on Ramaphosa and his government, Malema accused the president of being a product of "greedy capitalism" who is controlled by white people.

He said Ramaphosa was a shrewd businessman who has abandoned politics.

"You want to sound white and do things white because you don’t believe in the total liberation of SA children," Malema said.

He said the EFF would oppose the announcement to unbundle Eskom into three entities because it was an effort to privatise Eskom, further adding that Ramaphosa's friends and family are set to benefit from it.

"There is no ideological basis of why you want to unbundle Eskom," he said.