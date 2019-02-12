Nomvula Mokonyane must go, Malema tells Ramaphosa
EFF leader Julius Malema says he will not believe President Cyril Ramaphosa's commitment to fight corruption until he fires minister Nomvula Mokonyane from the cabinet.
"You can't have people highly implicated, Mr President, in your cabinet and you come and tell us you are committed to fight corruption," he said, adding: "Unless you too have benefited from frozen chicken. If you've eaten the frozen chicken you will be scared."
Malema was making reference to accusations that Mokonyane received groceries from corruption-accused company Bosasa.
In his 16-minute address in the debate on the state of the nation address on Tuesday, Malema said there was clear evidence that Mokonyane was involved in corruption and questioned whether "Nomvula has something we don't know on you".
The leader of the red berets told Ramaphosa to cut the size of his cabinet and to do away with deputy ministers.
"You got too many deputy ministers for patronage for factional politics. You've got a too-big cabinet for no reason but to balance dynamics and factionalism at the expense of the taxpayer," Malema said.
He said while he had nothing personal against energy minister Jeff Radebe, he should be removed from cabinet.
"He has stayed for too long. From 1994 … Anyone who was there from Mandela's era must be put aside and let the young blood come in … people with energy," Malema said.
He further took a jab at higher education minister Naledi Pandor, saying she was not responding to protests at universities across the country.
As part of his fiery attack on Ramaphosa and his government, Malema accused the president of being a product of "greedy capitalism" who is controlled by white people.
He said Ramaphosa was a shrewd businessman who has abandoned politics.
"You want to sound white and do things white because you don’t believe in the total liberation of SA children," Malema said.
He said the EFF would oppose the announcement to unbundle Eskom into three entities because it was an effort to privatise Eskom, further adding that Ramaphosa's friends and family are set to benefit from it.
"There is no ideological basis of why you want to unbundle Eskom," he said.