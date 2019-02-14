Gupta brother offered Vytjie Mentor a cabinet post: Dennis Bloem

Congress of the People (Cope) spokesperson Dennis Bloem told the state capture inquiry on Thursday that he met Vytjie Mentor in 2010 and she told him that one of the Gupta brothers had offered her a cabinet post.

Bloem, who at the time was one of Mentor's ANC colleagues in parliament, corroborated parts of Mentor's testimony to the commission relating to an alleged meeting she had with the Gupta family at their Saxonwold home in 2010.

Mentor claimed she was offered the public enterprises ministerial post in exchange for cancelling a SA Airways flight route between Mumbai and Johannesburg once she took up office.

Mentor previously told the commission that she told Bloem about the meeting.

"Mentor called me to say that she is making an appointment with me to meet her and she wants to tell me something. That meeting must be in one of parliament's lounges. The meeting was after the winter recess," Bloem said on Thursday.