No single solution - Ramaphosa sticks to his guns on 'difficult to lead' Eskom

In a thinly veiled message to organised labour, Ramaphosa said the idea that the only way out was through bitter confrontation and conflict should be rejected.

"Our challenges will be not be resolved in the streets, but we will gather around the table to find workable solutions," he said to unions and opposition parties who vehemently rejected his announcement in his state of the nation address last week.

The president said the government needed to aggressively intervene to stop load-shedding.

"While restructuring Eskom won’t solve the immediate electricity supply crisis, it will position the company to more effectively meet the country’s energy needs into the future,” Ramaphosa said.

"There is a no single solution to the problems at Eskom – neither restructuring nor refinancing, nor cost cutting, nor tariff increases, nor better plant maintenance on their own will have the necessary effect. We need to pursue all of these measures and more, simultaneously, in a co-ordinated manner, and with purpose, to turn the utility around," he said.

Ramaphosa also announced that he had constituted a special cabinet committee on Eskom which would be led by Deputy President David Mabuza and consist of minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan, minister of energy Jeff Radebe, minister of finance Tito Mboweni as well as the ministers of transport, intelligence and police.

He said they would have to be seized with the matter of Eskom every day and provide him with reports daily on what actions needed to be taken to secure energy supply.