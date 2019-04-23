Capitalist Party of SA wants every South African to have shares in SOEs

The Capitalist Party of SA (ZACP) has concocted a radical approach to fixing the country's embattled state-owned entities (SOEs) by campaigning for ownership of these institutions to be handed over to each and every voting citizen.

In a press release on Tuesday, the "Purple Cow" party said the mismanagement of SA's state-owned entities - there are about 715 of them - has resulted in "theft on a scale not seen since land seizures by colonisers".

The party has based its model for citizen ownership on examples from Eastern Europe in the late 1980s.

It says every registered voter should get a portfolio of shares in Eskom, SAA, Acsa, Transnet, and across all 715 state-owned utilities which, based on its calculations, should amount to a minimum value of at least R50,000 per voter.