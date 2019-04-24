Mixed reaction as Thabo Mbeki campaigns for 'ANC that is on the mend'
Former president Thabo Mbeki dominated chatter on social media on Tuesday after campaigning for the ANC at the Rand Show.
Mbeki encouraged people to vote for the ruling party on May 8.
This prompted some to question why he was suddenly campaigning for the ANC when he was nowhere to be seen during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.
In his address, Mbeki admitted that it had been difficult for him to campaign for Zuma as the country's president because he knew that "wrong things were happening". He said he now believes that the party is on the mend.
While this left a bitter taste in some people's mouths, others were happy to see him on the ANC's campaign trail and defended his decision to endorse a candidate he believes has the potential to propel the country forward.
#ThaboMbeki— MsKay💞 (@KgomotsoRamothi) April 23, 2019
They are going to come for my McM with guns blazing'
Just watch!
Fact remains ~ the man has beautiful brain *FullStop*😻 pic.twitter.com/hSed8JPpVX
#ResurrectionTuesday #Mbeki #ThaboMbeki pic.twitter.com/uSKvlXApOl— Koketso_Montjane (@_06_33) April 23, 2019
#ThaboMbeki is just showing he had personal problem with Zuma.— Maano (@divhambelemaano) April 23, 2019
ANC is so late. I will forever love Mbeki but can't vote for @MYANC. #ThaboMbeki— Ndlovukazi (@Viwekaz) April 23, 2019
We welcome you back the father of African Renaissance #thabombeki— #VoteANC2019 (@Koos_Moabi) April 23, 2019
I am of a view that Thabo Mbeki should be commended for showing political maturity and— Lehlohonolo Lehana (@Grooves_SA) April 23, 2019
as former president of ANC,He is an ex-officio member of
the NEC and may fully participate in its activities and advise the organisation & its leadership
on the various matters.#ThaboMbeki!
ANC,s descision to call former president #Mbeki from political pension and age home shows that they don't have confidence in the present president Ramaphosa to do it alone— Sekepe Dennis Moremi (@SekepeD) April 23, 2019
#Mbeki is a master when it came to non-implementation of ANC resolutions— Jacques Cupido (@jacquescupido12) April 23, 2019
so refreshing to see Former President Thabo Mbeki pledging his support for the ANC. I hope we will all follow suit and be part of this renewal spearheaded by the current president. #ThaboMbeki— Musa Mnisi (@HosiMusa) April 23, 2019
#Mbeki needs an invitation to campaign for the ANC, and he is made to sign a pledge to vote for ANC? while ubaZuma is on the streets alone.. asking people to vote for the ANC. yet the poet is called a leader?😂😂😂 in my view they are blocking EFF from going to his house again.— SawaSawane Farage (@mpuwoa) April 23, 2019