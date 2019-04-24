Politics

Mixed reaction as Thabo Mbeki campaigns for 'ANC that is on the mend'

24 April 2019 - 11:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former president Thabo Mbeki raised questions when he campaigned for the ANC on Tuesday. He admitted that during Jacob Zuma's tenure 'wrong things were happening' in the ANC.
Image: Sunday Times

Former president Thabo Mbeki dominated chatter on social media on Tuesday after campaigning for the ANC at the Rand Show.

Mbeki encouraged people to vote for the ruling party on May 8.

This prompted some to question why he was suddenly campaigning for the ANC when he was nowhere to be seen during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

In his address, Mbeki admitted that it had been difficult for him to campaign for Zuma as the country's president because he knew that "wrong things were happening". He said he now believes that the party is on the mend. 

While this left a bitter taste in some people's mouths, others were happy to see him on the ANC's campaign trail and defended his decision to endorse a candidate he believes has the potential to propel the country forward.

