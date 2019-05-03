WATCH LIVE | Johan Booysen back in hot seat at state capture inquiry

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss General Johan Booysen will continue his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Friday.

On Tuesday, Booysen labelled a 2014 memorandum by the province's controversial public prosecutions director, Moipone Noko, as one which contains "falsehoods, fabrications and omissions".

Booysen said that when he returned to his position in 2014 after serving a two-year suspension, he had requested an update on the prosecution of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and his then co-accused, Col Navin Madhoe.

The pair stood accused in two cases: alleged corruption in a controversial R60m World Cup accommodation scandal, and for allegedly attempting to bribe Booysen with R2m in exchange for him making changes to case documentation which could jeopardise the corruption case.

The bribery case was later withdrawn by Noko and the corruption case was dismissed.