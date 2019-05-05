Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa urges SA women to put their faith in the ANC

05 May 2019 - 14:37 By Zimasa Matiwane
Cyril Ramaphosa said at the Siyanqoba rally in Johannesburg on Sunday that the ANC was recommitting to creating a truly non-sexist SA, free of patriarchal attitudes.
Image: ANC via Twitter / #GautengANC

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday made an impassioned plea to the women of SA to vote for the ANC. 

Ramaphosa was speaking at the ANC's Siyanqoba rally at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, where thousands of party supporters had gathered.

Women make up most of those registered to vote in the elections, according to the  electoral commission. Ramaphosa said the ANC had listened to the voices of women, who he described as pillars of communities, families and social institutions. 

"Women bear the brunt of poverty and face discrimination in the workplace. They are subjected to the most brutal gender-based violence and femicide," Ramaphosa said.

However, he said the ANC was recommitting to creating a truly non-sexist SA, free of patriarchal attitudes that continue to deny women and girls their dignity and rights.

"Working with the broader women and gender movement, we will continue to take practical steps to advance women's emancipation," Ramaphosa said. 

The ANC president added that the ANC's commitment to creating equal opportunities for the women of SA was evident in the party's candidate lists for provincial legislatures and parliament.

"That is why 53% of the ANC's candidates in this election are women," Ramaphosa said. 

Ramaphosa last year convened the first-ever national summit against gender-based violence and femicide that sought to revise an action plan to address the scourge of women abuse. 

Ramaphosa lamented the level of gender-based violence and said government intended to eradicate it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa admits that the ANC has made mistakes at their rally at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday May 5 2019. Ramaphosa remains confident that the ANC is the only party to take South Africa forward.

