Ignore the 'daydreamers', Jacob Zuma urges supporters at KZN ANC rally

Former president Jacob Zuma says Wednesday's election is do or die, as he made a brief appearance at the ANC's Siyanqoba rally in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Zuma addressed hundreds of ANC supporters at Wadley Stadium, where the party hosted its final provincial rally before election day on May 8.

"I have heard daydreamers say they will win, but you can't compare the ANC to other people who call themselves parties. We have experience in running the country.

"I don't want voters to make a mistake on Wednesday. You can't vote for someone who you don't know can run the country ... because if you do, that will be a waste of your vote," said Zuma.

"You also can't vote for someone who you know very well won't be able to win because they are small. Your vote won't do anything," said Zuma with a chuckle.