How to nail those trolls when you post your election thumb selfie
A post of your stained nail is the only "instagrammable" photo allowed on election day.
Selfies and photographs of ballot papers in the polling booth are not allowed, therefore most South Africans will mark their experience on social media by posting pictures of their thumbnails.
In turn, online critics will be quick to point out bad manicures, dirty fingernails and chipped nail polish.
With little time left for a deluxe manicure, clipping overgrown nails and keeping them clean are the way to go.
"Nails should always be kept short and neat. It is vitally important that nails are cleaned frequently with water and a good anti-bacterial soap," Durban-based Green Earth Beauty Studio owner Melanie Singh said.
Avoid biting and chewing nails.
"Use a nail clipper," Singh advised.
If you have long, gel or acrylic nails, make sure they are up to date and also clean.
DA PR councillor in Durban, Shontel de Boer, has taken up-to-date nails to a new level.
De Boer's nails are the colour and theme of the party and the SA flag.
"I always do my nails for events in my life, usually according to the colour of the theme. The last election, I painted them plain blue," she said.
Meanwhile, another recurring theme around nails on voting day is already popping up on social media.
The Electoral Commission on Monday said social media posts were questioning the ineffectiveness of the indelible ink while others were claiming voters with fake nails would be forced to remove their nails or not be allowed to vote.
"Unfortunately these are recurring themes of disinformation which have cropped up around each election. It is not true that you can't vote with fake nails. The indelible ink is effective and it is one of a number of safeguards to protect the integrity of the results," said chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.