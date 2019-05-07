How to nail those trolls when you post your election thumb selfie

A post of your stained nail is the only "instagrammable" photo allowed on election day.

Selfies and photographs of ballot papers in the polling booth are not allowed, therefore most South Africans will mark their experience on social media by posting pictures of their thumbnails.

In turn, online critics will be quick to point out bad manicures, dirty fingernails and chipped nail polish.

With little time left for a deluxe manicure, clipping overgrown nails and keeping them clean are the way to go.

"Nails should always be kept short and neat. It is vitally important that nails are cleaned frequently with water and a good anti-bacterial soap," Durban-based Green Earth Beauty Studio owner Melanie Singh said.

Avoid biting and chewing nails.

"Use a nail clipper," Singh advised.

If you have long, gel or acrylic nails, make sure they are up to date and also clean.

DA PR councillor in Durban, Shontel de Boer, has taken up-to-date nails to a new level.

De Boer's nails are the colour and theme of the party and the SA flag.

"I always do my nails for events in my life, usually according to the colour of the theme. The last election, I painted them plain blue," she said.