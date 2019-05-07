Iqbal Surve says the ANC asked for his donation - and hasn’t returned the cash yet

Sekunjalo, the company owned by controversial businessman Iqbal Survé, on Tuesday said it had not yet received back the cash it donated to the ANC.

It added that, as far as it was aware, the ANC had already spent the cash.

“There has been no formal communication to Sekunjalo from the ANC Western Cape regarding the return of the donation. On the contrary, we have been advised by ANC officials ... that the money has already been disbursed to all the regions for the express purpose of why it was donated,” Sekunjalo said in a statement.

This came after the ANC in the Western Cape said it would return the donation, which is believed to be around R1m.

Acting chairperson of the ANC in the province Khaya Magaxa said it would have been wrong for the ANC to take money from Survé and his companies while the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation was still ongoing.