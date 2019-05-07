Police will 'act decisively', army will protect infrastructure in KZN

The defence force has been deployed to guard infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of the elections on Wednesday.

This comes as several incidents of protest action by municipal workers as well as fed-up community members played out in the last week in various parts of the province, including greater Durban.

Provincial police spokesperson Jay Naicker confirmed on Tuesday that the army had been deployed to the province, not at voting stations but to look after "strategic infrastructure", understood to be electricity substations and water reservoirs.

"They have been posted to safeguard strategic infrastructure, since Monday afternoon. There have always been threats and the police have been guarding infrastructure since then, however we now have the elections to concentrate on," said Naicker.

Meanwhile, the justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS) - which includes key security agencies and provincial government departments - said on Tuesday that it was "aware of the intention in some identified wards by some to use the election date to heighten demands and put pressure on government using elections as a strategic bargaining tool.

"In some instances, government and the political leadership had to intervene to neutralise the situation in certain areas, where there were reports of instability.