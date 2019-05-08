DA's Alan Winde urges Capetonians to brave cold and rain to vote

The DA’s premier candidate in the Western Cape, Alan Winde, has urged voters to not let the rain deter them from voting.

Capetonians woke up on Wednesday morning to freezing weather and pouring rain.

Winde, who cast his vote at Batavia School in Claremont, Cape Town, said the rain could make a difference to the results, especially in poorer areas.

“This kind of weather does deter people. I say don’t be deterred. A lot of people fought very hard for our democracy - 25 years in, we need to make sure that we keep it going,” he said.

“I’m sure the rain ... does make a difference. People find it hard to get out of bed with rain outside, especially if you are living in a poor community where you don’t have pavements and you don’t have the protection.

“Looking at the weather patterns, it’s going to be intermittent, so there will be dry patches. My message has always been that as soon as you get your chance, get out there and go to vote as early as possible, because it’s unpredictable how strong it’s going to rain."