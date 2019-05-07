Yes, it is possible for a dead person to appear on the voters' roll, says IEC

The IEC in Limpopo said it was possible that one or more names of dead people were found on the special voters' roll at Kgwekgwe Secondary School in Tzaneen on Monday.

"It is quite possible. We do expect that to happen because once the document is certified it cannot be changed, so a person can die in between the process of applying and certification of the roll," explained IEC provincial manager Itumeleng Seanego.

The commission received at least three complaints about dead people's names appearing on the list.

Following the complaints, an investigation was launched. "We are looking into the incident. All we can do is go to home affairs to check if indeed the people are deceased then submit that information to the presiding officer of that voting station," said Seanego.

Issac Bazooka uploaded photos of the roll on Twitter. They also showed people with the same cell phone number, one of which belonged to a local councillor.