Woman who died at voting station was staunch ANC supporter, says councillor

The woman who died at a voting station in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday has been identified as 79-year-old Susan Mohanoua Matona.

She was reportedly a “staunch member of the ANC”.

Matona died at the Mqiniswa Primary School where she had expected to cast her vote.

“The executive mayor sends his condolences to the family of Mme Matona following her death,” the office of Emfuleni local municipality executive mayor councillor Gift Moerane said in a statement.

“She met her untimely death when she was about to exercise her long-fought democratic right. Clearly, she died in the battle to maintain her democratic right for people’s parliament,” said Moerane.

“Upon her arrival at the station she felt exhausted and collapsed. Paramedics responded promptly to the scene and unfortunately certified her dead,” he added.

Moerane said the party was privileged to have had a member of her calibre under its wing.

“Matona is an epitome of our commitment to building a non-sexist, non-racial, democratic and united South Africa. We feel very honoured and privileged to have cadres of her calibre,” he said.