DA happy about ANC’s decline in Mpumalanga, accepts 3rd place

Despite being ousted by the EFF as the official opposition party in Mpumalanga, the Democratic Alliance on Friday said it still retained a powerful position in the province.

“Despite no longer being the official opposition in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature, we have maintained all our seats, ensuring that the project of building 'One South for All' remains well on track. The DA will continue to lead the fight against corruption and maladministration as we continue to hold the executive to account,” said DA provincial leader Jane Sithole in a statement.

She said if anything, the DA was happy that with each election, the ANC continued to lose voter support in the province.

While the ANC retained its top spot with a comfortable 70.5%, this was about 8% less than in the previous election.

“This election has proven that the people of Mpumalanga are ready and willing to take control of their future and will no longer allow a corrupt government to steal public funds at the expense of the people.”