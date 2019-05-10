WATCH | Not even all Cope members voted for the party: Mosiuoa Lekota

Cope's dismal performance at the polls shows that not all of the party's registered members voted for the party.

This was revealed by the party's leader, Mosiuoa Lekota, on Friday.

"We are going to have a review of the party. We want to establish where we went wrong. Why is it that even the membership of the party does not seem to have voted in full numbers because that figure there still falls below the number of members we have on our records," he said.