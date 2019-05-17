Politics

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is being 'politically persecuted', say supporters

17 May 2019 - 12:01 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Supporters of Durban mayor Zandile Gumede on the city's beachfront on Friday. They plan to march peacefully to the ANC's provincial office.
Supporters of Durban mayor Zandile Gumede on the city's beachfront on Friday. They plan to march peacefully to the ANC's provincial office.
Image: Jackie Clausen

"We will defend the mayor," chanted a crowd of supporters who gathered near Durban's North Beach on Friday.

The crowd, mostly in ANC regalia, is expected to make its way to the ANC's provincial office in support of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

This follows Gumede's court appearance at the Durban Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday. She faces a charge of unduly influencing the awarding of a tender in relation to a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract awarded in 2016.

After Gumede handed herself over to the Hawks, the ANC in the province released a statement.

"We would like to reiterate our faith in the justice system and hope that this matter will be treated with respect and integrity it deserves," the ANC said in a statement.

The crowd of about 150 people said Gumede was being "politically persecuted".

This is a developing story.

MORE

SACP 'predicted' eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's run-in with the law

The SACP in KZN says it had predicted that eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede would find herself in legal hot water.
Politics
22 hours ago

Durban mayor in dock over ‘dirty’ R208m tender

Two days after her birthday, eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede looked festive in her red party dress on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

I didn't know about Durban mayor's arrest, claims KZN premier-elect

KwaZulu-Natal premier-elect Sihle Zikalala has distanced himself from an audio clip which suggests he knew about the arrest of eThekwini mayor ...
Politics
2 days ago

It’s a smear campaign, says embattled Durban mayor

The eThekwini municipality has rubbished the authenticity of a series of WhatsApp messages allegedly involving the mayor discussing ways to remove ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Apologise for branding black privilege as licence to loot: Madonsela to Zille Politics
  2. eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is being 'politically persecuted', say ... Politics
  3. IEC, Africa and Herman Mashaba: five quotes from Julius Malema Politics
  4. Pretoria street closures for Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration Politics
  5. Trevor Noah trends as Julius Malema responds to 'genocide' jab Politics

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X