Mmusi Maimane: DA will tackle Helen Zille on her 'black privilege' tweets

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday his party would take action against outgoing Western Cape premier Helen Zille over her controversial "black privilege" tweets.

Maimane made the comment while responding to questions on the matter following a meeting of the DA's parliamentary caucus in the incoming 6th parliament.

Maimane said the DA federal executive, which is in charge of the party's day-to-day affairs, was taking Zille to task over her tweets from last week.

"The appropriate steps have been taken in this regard. We set the direction of the organisation and that's the route we're going to go, so that the party will deal with it as a federal executive … let's be clear on that point. We'll resume the process and I've certainly engaged on this subject because we don't share the same views on the matter.

"What certainly cannot happen is this view that seeks to suggest that we must have these discussions on social media. No, we're a disciplined organisation. These discussions on social media are going to stop. We've got a lot of work to do and we must focus now," said Maimane.

Zille created a furore on Twitter last week when she tweeted that some South Africans were enjoying #BlackPrivilege because they were looting state coffers.