Western Cape ANC taken to court over 'sacking' of party spokesperson

Former Western Cape ANC spokesperson Lionel Adendorf has taken his party to court after being sacked from the position.

Adendorf filed an urgent application against the party at the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday after purportedly being fired by the provincial executive committee (PEC) during its meeting last Friday.

Adendorf, in his court papers, is disputing that such a decision was taken during that meeting and wants the court to declare it invalid. He also wants the court to declare as invalid all decisions taken by the meeting, which he said would have an impact on the Western Cape legislature and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

"The decision purporting to be that of the ANC Western Cape provincial executive committee to remove Adendorf as official spokesperson and political head of communications for the ANC WC ... [must be] be declared invalid," he says in court papers.