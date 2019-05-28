Politics

KZN cabinet takes centre stage as reaction pours in to premier Sihle Zikalala's inauguration

28 May 2019 - 11:05 By Cebelihle Bhengu
KZN premier Sihle Zikalala at his 'low-cost' inauguration in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.
Image: Facebook/EDTEA KZN

Newly elected KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has been dominating conversations on social media since his inauguration on Monday. Zikalala's inauguration ceremony, held at his Pietermaritzburg home, was intimate and reportedly low-cost. 

There has been mixed reaction to his cabinet, with some applauding his inclusion of younger politicians, while others expressed shock at the removal of former education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana, who has been replaced by Kwazi Mshengu. 

Here's a snapshot of the reactions.

