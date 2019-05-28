KZN cabinet takes centre stage as reaction pours in to premier Sihle Zikalala's inauguration
Newly elected KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has been dominating conversations on social media since his inauguration on Monday. Zikalala's inauguration ceremony, held at his Pietermaritzburg home, was intimate and reportedly low-cost.
There has been mixed reaction to his cabinet, with some applauding his inclusion of younger politicians, while others expressed shock at the removal of former education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana, who has been replaced by Kwazi Mshengu.
Here's a snapshot of the reactions.
"Sihle Zikalala" I see his team is young, combination of experience as well. about 60% women. The younger the premier the younger the cabinet. this is what we want even at national.— thembela (@thembelakhalis1) May 27, 2019
It's also good the hard working Mxolisi Kaunda has been retained in his portfolio.The shocker for me is the removal of Mthandeni Dlungwana from Education replaced with Kwazi Mshengu, ANCYL man. Not to mention the unbelievable inclusion of Ms Peggy Nkoneyeni in cabinet.— Jobe SC Sithole (@Jobe_SC) May 27, 2019
Zindla ekhaya kwi sigungu sika Sihle Zikalala. Ngiya jabula ngakwenzile.— Owen Zooma (@Owen_Zuma) May 27, 2019
Mthandeni Dlungwana was doing very well as a Minister of Education. I don't know what motivated Sihle Zikalala to replace him. I'm not sure if Kwazi Mshengu will able to deliver, but I'm not convinced... #KZNPremierInauguration #KZNCABINET— Mandlakayise Lucky Nhleko (@Mandla_Nhleko) May 27, 2019
Congratulations Hon Premier Sihle Zikalala.UNkulunkulu akubusise Ndunakhulu. @sziks @KZNPremier pic.twitter.com/uhe5ZodVIP— Archbishop Mbulelo Dyasi(Humanitarian) (@DyasiArchbishop) May 27, 2019
Sihle Zikalala will be a great leader in KZN. I feel like he has the biggest challenge of all Premiers. God bless this guy.— Phakzen (@phakzenstudio) May 27, 2019
Congratulations Mr Sihle Zikalala on your appointment as the new Premier of KZN looking forward to working with you and creating more jobs for this province— Thami 👌🏽 🇿🇦💯 (@NgcoboThami1) May 27, 2019