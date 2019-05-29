ANC denies claim that Ace Magashule 'meddled' with integrity commission

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says his office does not interfere with the work of the party's integrity commission.

This comes after it emerged that the list of names flagged by the ANC’s integrity commission was forwarded to it by the office of the secretary-general.

Party insiders aligned with ANC deputy president David Mabuza claimed that Magashule’s deputy, Jessie Duarte, added Mabuza’s name to the list of those flagged by the integrity commission.

They have also accused Magashule of manipulating the integrity committee list.

Further questions were raised over why Mabuza was number 23 on a list of 22 people flagged by the integrity commission.