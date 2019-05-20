Ace Magashule on ANC legacy, justice and 'white monopoly capital'

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule spoke at the annual Walter Sisulu memorial lecture in Bloemfontein on Saturday, addressing the recent elections, the legacy of party stalwarts and the fight against 'white monopoly capital'.

Here’s Magashule’s speech in five quotes:

The struggle continues

“Black people must participate in the mainstream of the economy and that struggle is going to continue. And I hope those who are going into Parliament, those who are getting into government, will remember where we come from and will never forget our roots. The likes of Walter Sisulu inspired and agitated us and activated us to be where we are, so the struggle continues.”

Service delivery

“Our people demand service delivery, sustainable jobs, efficient health services and an accountable government. Their hope still lays with the ANC, which dare not to betray them. The people were refusing to be subtenants and squatters in the land of their birth. This was the current challenge, to better the quality of life of the people.”

"White monopoly capital"

“We cannot allow a few of us to be co-opted into the power structure of the (mainly white) rich, while many – indeed black people and African people – still remain poor. We cannot defeat "white monopoly capital" by allowing it to co-opt us.”

Quest for justice

“It must not be argued that we are motivated by hate. We are motivated by the quest for justice. It is an irrefutable truth that for long as the poor are poor, the rich cannot sleep at night.”

Songs about leaders

“Never sing songs about leaders who are still alive because they are going to think they are important. They are promoted by the media. They think they are more important than the ANC itself.”

This could be in reference to when Magashule scoffed at Fikile Mbalula's suggestion that Cyril Ramaphosa had renewed hope in the party during the general elections.

Read Magashule’s full speech below: