Women's league slams Makhura's MEC choices for failing women

"It is worrying that the decision of the highest structure in the ANC is disregarded at the expense of women who are capable and available to make changes to the province and the executive.

"The national executive committee agreed and determined that 60% of the executive in provinces should be constituted by females and that has not been the case in Gauteng."

The league, however, added that it "cautiously welcomes this executive committee" saying it expected Makhura to lead from the front.

"It is further encouraging that the patriarchal executive committee of the past has been dealt with [decisively] with women making strides and moving into leadership positions in practice and not only in rhetoric. It is a step in the right direction but it is not enough as it does not adhere to the directive of the NEC."